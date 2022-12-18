His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.
In his cable, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman expressed his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar on this occasion, and best wishes to the people of Qatar for continued progress and prosperity.
His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of congratulations to the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day.
