Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy plants of Barakah is a great development achievement and the inauguration of a new energy era in the country that reflects its forward-looking vision for a promising future, confirms its leadership and strengthens its global position.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman said that what has been achieved today is the result of the directives and vision of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «sponsored him God », and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which follows the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” may God bless him, “and who drew from him the love of the homeland and dedication to the sake of its advancement and progress.

His Highness added, “We are increasingly proud that this achievement coincides with the country’s celebrations of the 50th year, adding to the series of historical achievements that the United Arab Emirates has been achieving under its wise leadership and in the hands of the people of the nation who have reached space by launching the Emirati Hope Probe to explore the planet Mars and achieve records. In the sectors of energy, infrastructure, housing, transportation, education, culture, quality of life, health, economic growth and all aspects of life until we became a global model.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman said that such an achievement confirms the depth of belonging and loyalty to this country and pride in decades of giving, hard work and sincerity to unify the home, build mankind and achieve sustainable development.

His Highness added, “We are looking towards the future in order to enhance the UAE’s contribution to the march of human civilization and to achieve unprecedented achievements based on creativity, innovation and a will that does not know the impossible.”