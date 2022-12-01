His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the memory of the Union Day enhances the spirit of union in our souls and embodies a journey full of great sacrifices, great achievements, remarkable attitudes, willpower, lofty determination and firm conviction.

His Highness said: «We remember the biography of our founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the builder of the union and the founder of the state, and after him the deceased of the dear homeland, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who left us leaving behind a legacy A unique patriot of noble achievements, deeds and initiatives witnessed by the country under his rule and leadership, may God have mercy on him was a symbol of love, tolerance, generosity and giving. Khalifa, his giving and his generous heart, we ask God to honor his resting place and grant him the highest paradise.

His Highness affirmed that “the second of December is a date lined with a supply of light and pure love, and a blessed endeavor to grant man his right to live a decent life on a good land that gives him and gives it from effort, work, useful knowledge, sincere loyalty, and a constant endeavor to rise in the name of the homeland in all areas of life and raise the flag of the Emirates in front of the world, highlighting the authentic national identity and the unique Emirati culture.

His Highness also affirmed that “our wise leadership is proud of the builders of the union of our state and the makers of our modern renaissance. It puts the homeland in the eyes of its eyes, and purifies the intention in every action that hopes for the elevation of the homeland and the dignity of the citizen with unyielding determination, unwavering certainty, absolute confidence and unstoppable giving. Since the establishment of the union, the leaders have realized Thanks to their wisdom and their wise vision, that homelands can only be built by the hands of its people.. The first goal was to build man and arm him with the weapon of science and knowledge while preserving his Islamic and Arab values. The state provided the requirements for a decent life for the citizen and provided housing, educational homes, modern hospitals, and social and cultural services so that our dear people could live in An environment conducive to work, creativity and mastery.

His Highness added, “The union is a trust in our necks. It was built by the founders and preserved by the faithful. Following in their footsteps, we are walking so that the flag of the Emirates will remain high and majestic, a symbol of honor, loyalty and preservation of human dignity, with the help of God Almighty, and then thanks to the leaders and sons and daughters of the Emirates .. May God grant our leadership success to move forward in the path of development and comprehensive renaissance.” May God protect the UAE leadership, government and people… Happy New Year.