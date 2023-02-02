Rule of law | The working group investigates the need to change the constitution: In the background, there is concern about the independence of the judiciary

Influencers in the legal sector are concerned about whether politicians can influence the operation of the judiciary too easily.

Ministry of Justice the working group begins to find out whether the constitution needs to be changed to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

In recent years, the influencers in the legal field have highlighted the possible need to reform the constitution in order to guarantee the independence of the courts in Finland. Vice-chairman of the working group, director-general of the Ministry of Justice Antti Leinonen says that the investigation work of the working group is supposed to contribute to this discussion.

Leinonen does not want to predict whether the working group will present a reform of the constitution.

“The program and policies of the next government will have a decisive influence on what will be done in the working group,” says Leinonen.

Worry on the sustainability of the independence of the judiciary came up for public discussion in the spring of 2021. The President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemi stated at the timethat Finland should start an investigation into the guarantees of the independence of the courts.

He was worried that an undemocratically functioning government could come to power in Finland, which could try to break the independence of the courts and thus control its operation.

According to Kuusiniemi, the government could, for example, change the judiciary to be loyal to itself by greatly increasing the number of judges and forcing the former judiciary to resign by lowering the retirement age.

The threat could be countered by regulating the position of key actors in the legal field in the constitution more thoroughly than at present.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti is on the same lines as Kuusiniemi. In their joint announcement at the end of January, the Bar Association and the Office of the Judiciary demanded that the need to amend the constitution must be included in the next government program.

Constitution assessment of change needs is only part of the tasks of the new working group. The purpose of the working group appointed on Wednesday is to strengthen the rule of law and develop the judiciary.

The term of office of the working group lasts until the end of 2027.

However, by the end of February 2025, the working group is supposed to give its assessment on whether the constitution and other legislation should be changed to guarantee the independence of the judiciary. In addition, it must also give its possible proposals for changes to the law.

The schedule would make it possible for the new government and the parliament to be elected after the spring parliamentary elections to deal with the issue if the working group were to propose a reform of the constitution.

The constitutional amendment proposals should be approved in the following parliament before they enter into force, if the proposals are not treated as urgent.

Working group chaired by the chairman of the board of the Finnish Judicial Agency, legal adviser to the Supreme Court Mika Ilveskero. The Attorney General has been appointed as vice-chairman Ari-Pekka Koivisto and Antti Leinonen, Director General of the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the working group also has members from the Supreme Administrative Court, the Turku Court of Appeal, the Bar Association, the Criminal Sanctions Institute, the labor court and the Bailiff’s Office.

Correction February 2, 2023 at 1:26 p.m.: Corrected the story that the debate on the sustainability of the independence of the judiciary became public in spring 2021.

