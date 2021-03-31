Rule of law The European Commission is taking Polish judges to court

The European Commission’s infringement procedure concerns the immunity of judges.

Brussels

European the Commission will take Poland to the European Court of Justice for treatment of judges. The infringement procedure concerns the legal immunity of Polish judges.

Commissioner for Justice Didier Reyndersin according to which each member state decides on its own practices regarding the criminal incompetence of judges. According to Reynders, the Polish practice of deciding on possible charges by judges by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court is contrary to the EU Treaty.

Judges cannot be guaranteed an independent hearing because the Disciplinary Board is not an independent body, Reynders said at a news conference Wednesday.

The European Commission already has a number of ongoing infringement proceedings concerning the independence of the Polish judiciary.

Belgian Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.­

Part has already led to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. Among other things, the European Court of Justice has condemned Polish regulations to lower the retirement age of judges and public prosecutors in violation of EU law. According to the judgment, the law is unequal because the retirement age for women is lower than for men.

An earlier decision to be made concerned the retirement age of Supreme Court judges. Following the decision, Poland withdrew its planned changes.

The Commission’s actions are part of the sanctions imposed on Poland by Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty. The most serious consequence of infringements is the loss of the right to vote, but this requires the unanimous consent of the Member States. Poland and Hungary are in the Article 7 procedure.

Judicial reforms in Poland began when the Conservative Law and Justice Party came to power in 2015. The European Union has interpreted many reforms as undermining access to an independent judiciary. According to a report published by the Council of Europe, the government has dismissed hundreds of judges and prosecutors.