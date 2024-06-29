Rule of law | Sofia Virta: It seems that the coalition does not want to recognize the situation we are slipping into

The rule of law|There should now be a discussion about strengthening the rule of law, say the chairmen of the Greens and the Left Alliance.

Parliamentary there should be a serious discussion about constitutional supervision in Finland, says the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta (green).

Emeritus Professor of Law Kaarlo Tuori warned Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday in an extensive interview that the Finnish rule of law is in danger due to the politicization of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Tuori’s criticism is so direct and harsh that alarm bells should ring now, says Virta.

“The discussion should be able to be held jointly so that it does not become a rallying cry between the parties.”

According to Virra, the prime minister’s party at the convention is responsible for organizing the debate. It seems that the coalition has no desire to recognize the situation we are sliding into, Virta says.

The freshest according to the Constitution Committee, the politicization of the line has been visible since the beginning of the election period.

This is a matter of longer-term development, chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson (left) joins.

“Ultimately, with the statement on the conversion law, the Constitutional Law Committee has clearly become politicized,” he says.

According to Andersson, there should now be a discussion in Finland about the means by which the rule of law could be strengthened.

Chairman of the governing party Rkp Anders Adlercreutz suggested on Saturdaythat a constitutional court should be established in Finland.

Andersson does not take a position on the opening of Adlercreutz, but says that he would listen to the views of legal scholars when planning the reforms.

The Constitutional Committee centrist members have not expressed that the board has become politicized in the way described by Tuori, says the chairman of the centrist parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen (center).

“That’s where I share Tuori’s concern, that in Finland we have to be vigilant with the rule of law, because this [oikeusvaltion heikentyminen] is a certain kind of disease that is spreading around the world”, says Kurvinen.

Apart from the handling of the so-called conversion law, according to Kaarlo Tuori, there is no case where the committee has similarly deviated from the very uniform view of the legal experts it consulted.

18 jurists consulted by the committee rejected the bill In an interview with HS.

The Constitutional Committee’s statements are always based on expert opinion, but the interpretation of the constitution is not mathematics, says Kurvinen of the center.

“Several times the Constitutional Law Committee has written its own opinion based on the opinion of one or two experts,” says Kurvinen.

Fresh in an interview with HS, accused the opposition party Sdp of politically directing its members of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Party leadership has tried to keep quiet opponents of the exceptional law. According to HS information, the chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen ripped MPs who have opposed the “conversion law” before the party has locked its position.

According to Tuori, a violation of the committee’s customary rules can lead to a collapse of the credibility of the preliminary constitutional review.

HS did not reach the chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtman (sd) to comment on the matter on Saturday during the day.