Rule of law | Rkp’s Adlercreutz: Finland needs a constitutional court

To Finland a separate constitutional court would be needed, says the chairman of the governing party Rkp, minister for Europe and ownership guidance Anders Adlercreutz (r).

“From the point of view of the Constitutional Committee and the whole process, it would be good if we also had an ex post review,” says Adlercreutz.

Emeritus Professor of Law Kaarlo Tuori warned Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday in an extensive interview that the Finnish rule of law is in danger due to the politicization of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Adlercreutz does not share Tuori’s perception of the politicization of the committee, but considers the increase of constitutional supervision with the help of the new court to be good for the credibility of the system.

Fresh did not want to take a position on the necessity of the Constitutional Court in the HS interview.

In the past, he has opposed the Constitutional Court, because it could ultimately lead to a “judge state” and would be apt to weaken the position of the highest state body, the parliament.

The establishment of the Constitutional Court has been discussed in public for a long time.

For example, the current prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said in 2020 Suomen Kuvalehten in the interview that the establishment of the court should be discussed.

The current constitutional commission made up of politicians is an exceptional arrangement compared to the constitutional monitoring of most countries.