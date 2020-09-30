So far, the EU has mainly criticized Poland and Hungary for violating the rule of law. But a new study describes problems in a number of countries. Germany is also an issue.

D.he EU Commission sees problems in a number of member states due to violations of the rule of law. Regarding the independence of the judiciary, according to information from the AFP news agency, in its rule of law report planned for Wednesday, the authority expresses “serious concerns” about the independence of the judiciary in Poland and Hungary. “Challenges” in this area exist in different facets but also in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Slovakia.

On Wednesday, the EU Commission presented a report on the rule of law in all 27 member states for the first time. According to the authority, the aim of the rule of law report, which is now planned annually, is to start “a dialogue” with the member states on common basic values ​​in order to prevent future problems and to strengthen democracy.

So far, Poland and Hungary in particular have been in the pillory of the EU because of the restrictions on the independence of the judiciary and freedom of the media. Criminal proceedings are ongoing against both countries at European level, which could lead to the withdrawal of voting rights in the EU.

The rule of law report now sees problems in the prosecution of corruption cases in Hungary, but also in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Malta. “Political pressure on the media” is of particular concern in Bulgaria, Malta and Poland, it said. In the case of Hungary, the Commission has concerns about the takeover of independent media by pro-government companies.

In some Member States journalists are also exposed to “threats” and verbal and sometimes even physical attacks, it said. The Commission refers to examples from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia and Spain in particular.

Germany is also mentioned

In the case of Germany, the Commission refers to the ongoing discussion as to whether federal and state justice ministers should be empowered to give instructions to public prosecutors. In general, however, Brussels sees sufficient legal guarantees “to reduce the risk of abuse of the right to issue instructions”.

With a view to its rule of law report for all EU countries, the Commission also calls on national parliaments and authorities to discuss it. It could serve as an “encouragement” to press ahead with reforms. Respect for the rule of law is “essential for citizens and companies to trust public institutions” and for democracy to flourish.