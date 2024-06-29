Rule of law | Jani Mäkelä demands sanctions for professor emeritus Tuori: “Completely against table manners”

The rule of law|Kaarlo Tuori’s “attack on the chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee” took away trust, says Jani Mäkelä of Basic Finns.

Jurisprudence professor emeritus Kaarlo Tuorin for HS interview given by speaks of a strong attitude, says the chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä (ps) messaging service in X.

“Especially problematic in the interview is the attack by name against the chairman of the committee and the reporting of what he is perceived to have said in a closed meeting. There should be sanctions for this,” Mäkelä writes in his x message.

In an extensive interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday, Tuori warned that the Finnish rule of law is in danger due to the politicization of the Constitutional Law Committee.

According to Tuori, the chairman of the committee Heikki Vestman (kok) has grumbled and asked leading questions to the experts, as well as grasping at “legal straws” out of context in order to get the government’s proposals through.

It’s unusualthat things said in closed meetings of the Constitutional Law Committee are referred to in public, Mäkelä, acting as a deputy member of the committee, tells HS.

“You can report your own speeches, but not others. It is completely against the table manners that are followed there,” says Mäkelä.

According to Mäkelä, concerns related to the committee’s activities should be discussed with the chairman of the committee and not in public. Now the trust in Tuori is gone, he states.

“I would ask Tuori how he sees his position as a committee expert in the future after such an attack,” says Mäkelä.