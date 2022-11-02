With video Lula preaches ‘peace and unity’ in divided Brazil, Bolsonaro does not admit defeat yet

As Brazil’s new president, one of the main tasks for leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to reunite the deeply divided country. Last night, 77-year-old Lula made a clear statement in his first speech after his election victory over the far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro: “I will not only rule for the people who voted for me, but for all 215 million Brazilians .” Bolsonaro has not yet commented on his defeat.