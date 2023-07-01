How did you feel about the content of this article?

MPF request demonstrates “how freedoms and the rule of law are in decline in Brazil”, says Spanish newspaper article | Photo: Jovem Pan/Disclosure

The Spanish newspaper La Gaceta reported this week the request of the Federal Public Ministry of São Paulo, which last Tuesday (27) asked the Federal Justice to cancel the concession of Jovem Pan, a Brazilian broadcaster with more than one hundred affiliates throughout the national territory under the pretext of ” directly violate the Constitution”.

According to the newspaper, the MPF-SP request demonstrates “how freedoms and the rule of law are in decline in Brazil” and that it is inevitable not to remember “the case of the closure of the Venezuelan television station Radio Caracas Televisión (RCTV) in 2007″. The station lost its concession after being accused by the Chavista regime of being a “coup-monger” and a “fascist”.

La Gaceta continued its story by stating that one of the MPF’s recommendations to the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), in which the body requests that the broadcaster be prevented from signing contracts with the federal public administration and that content to be written by the State be repeated 15 times in the station’s programming, it is similar to a “dystopia”.

For the newspaper, the measure can be interpreted as an attempt to influence or manipulate public opinion, as well as to shape narratives according to a specific agenda.

The newspaper compared the situation with the book “A Clockwork Orange”, by Anthony Burgess, released in 1962, and with the Cultural Revolution in China, which took place between 1966 and 1976. Both the book and the revolution followed the idea of ​​control, manipulation or state censorship.

The article also highlighted the note from the Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters (Abert), which classified the request of the Public Ministry as “worrying” and stated that “it will be vigilant in defending freedom of expression and of the press” and “ will follow the developments of the action”.