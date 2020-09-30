Rule of law Finland will further strengthen the independence of its judiciary, says the first comprehensive assessment of the rule of law in EU countries

On Wednesday, the European Commission published its first report on compliance with the EU’s core values ​​in various member states.

Brussels

the European Commission published its first rule of law report on various EU countries on Wednesday. The report examines, for example, the independence of the judiciary, corruption investigations and media freedom in the various Member States.

The Commission’s report raises particular concerns about the functioning of the courts. Vice – President of the Commission Věra Jourová said that special attention has been paid to the right of citizens to equal treatment in the interpretation of the law.

“I know what I’m talking about. I lived in an authoritarian country itself, where equality before the law was an illusion, ”Jourová from the Czech Republic said, referring to communist Czechoslovakia.

The European Commission and some EU Member States have long been concerned about the authoritarian developments in Hungary and Poland. According to Jourová, the purpose of extensive reporting is to identify risks to the rule of law, to engage in debate and to strengthen the EU’s culture of values ​​in all member states.

EU hands have been tied in violations of the rule of law, as the punishment procedure operates on the principle of unanimity. Hungary and Poland are both in the so-called Article 7 infringement procedure, but they can prevent tougher penalties by voting for each other.

For Poland, the report takes note of the judicial reforms that began in 2015, which have jeopardized the independence of the judiciary. The European Court of Justice has defined the pension reform for Polish judges Contrary to EU law. The report also mentions concerns about the functioning of the courts in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovakia.

The report also highlights problems with Hungarian corruption investigations and media freedom.

Commission According to the report, the situation in Finland is good from the point of view of respect for the rule of law.

The report notes that 84 per cent of Finns and 85 per cent of Finnish companies consider the independence of the judiciary to be fairly good or very good. The figures have remained stable. The report also notes that reforms have recently been made in Finland to further strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

The report reiterates that Finland has been successful in international studies measuring the level of corruption. The report notes that there is no separate anti-corruption agency in Finland, but the authorities and various actors are jointly responsible for it.

In the case of Finland, it is also noted that the current regulations do not extend to meetings and supervision of civil servants and the third sector. However, the report states that improvements are coming.

You can read the report for Finland in its entirety from here.

Commission decided to speed up the publication of the long-awaited report, as the rule of law debate has begun to heat up rapidly. EU member states must decide, among other things the rule of law mechanism, which would limit the use of EU budget funds.

At the beginning of the week, Germany presented a compromise solution, which weakened the points that Finland considered important, among other things. On Wednesday, however, diplomats from member states approved Germany’s proposal as a basis for talks with the European Parliament.

One of the most interesting questions at Wednesday’s press conference was how Commissioner Jourová reacted to the Hungarian Prime Minister. Viktor Orbánin allegations. On Tuesday, Orbán sent a letter to the Commission demanding Jourová’s resignation. Orbán’s demand for resignation stemmed from a press interview in which Jourová had called Hungary a “sick democracy”.

Jourová did not want to comment on the allegations at Wednesday’s event, but said the commission president Ursula von der Leyen prepares a reply letter.

“I can’t predict the answer,” Jourová said.

Orbán also announced his intention to cut the gap with the Commissioner.

“All I’m saying here is that the Commission will never close the door on dialogue.”

Hungary and Poland said on Monday to set up an incubator, which is intended to fight against the liberal mainstream and pro-immigration in Brussels.