Rule of law | Chancellor of Justice Pöysti: I have not experienced leadership in the Constitutional Law Committee

The rule of law|The Constitutional Committee has seen differences in emphasis during this government term, says Chancellor of the Exchequer Tuomas Pöysti.

Constitutionality follow-up supervision should be strengthened in Finland, says the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti.

There is too much pressure on the pre-monitoring of legislative changes when not all application situations can be foreseen, says Pöysti.

According to him, for example, the possibility of general courts to interpret the law in favor of fundamental rights could be developed.

At present, the courts must give priority to the constitution when the application of a provision of another law would be in obvious conflict with the constitution.

Government party Chairman of Rkp Anders Adlercreutz suggested on Saturday the establishment of a separate constitutional court.

It is good to have a discussion about strengthening the rule of law with a calm mind, says Pöysti.

According to Pöyst, the Constitutional Court is a functioning system in Germany, for example, but there are also many constitutional courts in the world that do not work.

“The supervision is not effective, or there will be a judicial state problem and a very strong body that limits democracy,” he describes.

in Finland preliminary constitutional monitoring is carried out by the constitutional committee consisting of MPs.

Emeritus Professor of Law Kaarlo Tuori warned Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday in an extensive interview that the Finnish rule of law is in danger due to the politicization of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Pöysti disagrees with the politicization of the committee.

“Of course, it’s good to have a critical discussion about the opinion practice of the Constitutional Law Committee,” he says.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, during this term of office, the committee has seen differences in emphasis between the realities of the economy and the security situation, and the restrictions arising from human rights obligations.

Pöysti does not sign Tuori’s claim that the chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Heikki Vestman (kok) would have acted inappropriately in committee meetings.

“When I myself have had the honor of being in the Constitutional Law Committee, the activities have always been very practical. I haven’t experienced any introductions or pressing questions,” says Pöysti.