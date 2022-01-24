The “political testament” that President López Obrador speaks of makes no sense.

By announcing that he has a “political testament”, President López Obrador shows his intention to influence public life beyond his eventual death while in office.

But just as it would be illegal for him to impose his “alternative nation project” in violation of the provisions of the Constitution, what happens in the event of his death before the end of his term does not depend on his will, but rather on what Article 84 provides: If it is In the first two years, in case of absolute absence of the President of the Republic, while Congress appoints the interim or substitute president, which must occur in a term not exceeding sixty days, the Secretary of the Interior will provisionally assume the title of the Executive power (…). When the absolute absence of the President occurs in the last four years of the respective period, if the Congress of the Union is in session, it will designate the substitute president who must conclude the period, following, in what is relevant, the same procedure as in the case of the interim president (…). In the event that the mandate of the President of the Republic has been revoked, the person holding the presidency of Congress will provisionally assume the title of Executive Power; within the following thirty days, Congress will appoint the person who will conclude the constitutional period…

Given that the fatal assumption would occur after the third year, apparently the head of Segob would also provisionally relieve him, but Congress has the power to appoint the substitute without having to call new elections.

(The repulsive scenario that López Obrador is replaced by the deplorable president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies who wants to penalize electoral matters, would only happen if, against all odds, AMLO is thrown out of the Presidency in the revocation exercise of mandate).

The day before yesterday is not the first time that the president has spoken of the possibility of his death. Any elderly person, with a heart attack and hypertensive, must be aware and ready for the outcome that awaits us all.

But for a president to say that he can die while in office and fully exercising power as he is doing is unusual to say the least.

López Obrador is concerned, if he were to die, “how the country will look”.

And although he let out a laugh of confidence that he will not be needed, he sows suspicion as to whether he intends the foolishness of bequeathing power to one of his own.

The foundations of the Republic are shaken with threats typical of absolutist and dictatorial regimes because even monarchies have perfectly established a succession statute and the Crown is not part of the will of the king or queen.

His idea is closer to Pedro El Grande and Catalina La Grande and to characters like Lenin, Franco, the Shah of Iran, Idi Amin, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chávez or Kim Jong-il than to the always austere and republican Juárez…