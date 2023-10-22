Rule for R$ 32 billion ‘hanging’ in the PLOA generates divergence between Congress and Executive

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/22/2023 – 10:00

An article from next year’s Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) raised alarm among budget technicians at the Legislature, who believe that the text allows the government to change the mix of expenditures conditioned by decree, which would reduce the power of Congress . The Ministry of Planning, in turn, guarantees that the device only releases the “unconditioning” of expenses as stated in the budget project when the credit is determined and approved. The divergence over the device could turn into yet another clash in the ongoing dispute between the Executive and Legislative branches, which are trying to secure more power over the allocation of the Union Budget.

The conditional expenditure block gained special attention in the 2024 Budget discussions due to the new fiscal framework. There are R$32.4 billion “hanging” in the budget, waiting for the inflation index to be finalized by December – an innovation that still raises doubts and different legal interpretations among technicians. The text was sent to Congress with the spending limit corrected by the twelve-month index up to June, closed at 3.16%, in addition to the 1.7% increase authorized by the rules of the fiscal framework. However, with the need to accommodate more expenses, the government presented a group of expenditures linked to inflation expectations for 2023, currently estimated at 4.85%.

Although this amount can only be used when the index is calculated and the supplementary credit is approved by the Legislature next year, the destination of these resources could become the subject of dispute now. This is because the PLOA, in addition to predicting which ministries will benefit from the expenses – which in theory can be changed by parliamentarians – also contains an article that gives the coordinates of how these expenses will be released.

It is this device that lit a yellow light in Congress, and was even mentioned in a joint note from the Chamber and Senate consultants. While Planning has a much more restrictive interpretation of the text, legislative bodies assess that the section allows the expansion of appropriations conditioned by infra-legal acts, such as a decree or ordinance, or even changing the programming of expenses that are conditional on Congressional approval. .

“Furthermore, even if the possibility of inclusion in the PLOA were admitted, the permission in the caput of art. 4th for supplementing the conditioned allocations marked with IU 9. In its current form, the wording of PLOA 2024 authorizes not only the conditional allocations of R$ 32.4 billion, but the expansion of this conditioning through supplementary credit conveyed in an infralegal act”, says the joint note from budget consultancies published at the beginning of the month, a document that provides support for the PLOA debate in Congress.

Article 4 deals with authorization to open additional credit. Although the technical note does not go into detail, a technician explained to Broadcast that the text sent in the PLOA allows, in practice, conditional expenses to be increased by decree or ordinance – infralegal acts. The assessment is that this increase does not make any sense during the execution of expenses. “It only makes sense in execution to increase expenses due to concrete facts, and not based on possibilities dependent on other things”, argued this technician.

For another technician, even if the reading suggests that the Executive could increase the conditions by decree, this is something that “logically” would not be done. But, for him, this allows the Executive to change the conditional stamp of one expense to another for convenience, specifically those linked to the calculation of the difference in inflation.

Of this group of expenses, calculated at R$32.4 billion, R$21 billion were stamped in the budget proposal as expenses with the Bolsa Família income transfer. As Broadcast showed, together with the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, the Defense and Education portfolios are the bodies that concentrate the largest volumes of expenses conditioned on the correction of inflation until the end of the year.

In Congress, one reading is that the government proposed the largest share of these expenses for the social program precisely as a way of putting pressure on the Legislature not to change the suggestions made by the Executive. This does not, however, prevent parliamentarians from claiming that their choices for spending are ‘hung’ by inflation. And it is this dispute over the destination of the resources that ends up putting more heat on the legal assessment of the text sent to Congress.

Planning denies the broader interpretation given by Legislative technicians. In the report, the ministry stated that the PLOA provision only allows the “deconditioning” of expenses in the amount corresponding to the calculation of the difference in inflation. According to the ministry, the Executive will only be able to “uncondition” expenses, replacing an indicator, by decree. “And only once “unconditioned” could it be relocated to other programming, a dynamic similar to that of the conditioned resources of the golden rule”, explained the ministry.

Planning also recalls that the forecast of expenses conditioned on the calculation of the IPCA is currently contained in the Budgetary Guidelines Bill (PLDO), which has not yet been voted on in Congress. These expenses can only be authorized after replacing the expense identifier, through the opening of additional credit. For this reason, the ministry says that “the Executive Branch’s proposal was to include credit authorization in the LOA