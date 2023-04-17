Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Since the start of the traffic light government, there have already been several ministers who have found themselves involved in scandals. Now a rulebook for federal ministers is to be published.

Berlin – What are federal ministers actually allowed to do – and what not? A paper sent by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in December 2021 to the offices of all ministers in Olaf Scholz’s then new Federal Cabinet was intended to answer this very question. The Mirror now reports on the previously unpublished letter.

It is a so-called “orientation guide” that extends over 24 pages. A wide variety of topics, from lobbying to donations and maternity leave, are discussed.

“Guide” for ministers: How to get the document out to the public

Actually, the guidance should not be published. Only under pressure from Group of States against Corruption (Greco) of the Council of Europe it was decided that the document would be published on the Internet. However, this has not happened yet. Greco warned the federal government against being too opaque and advised the traffic light government to publish the paper “to inform the public what behavior can be expected from high-level decision-makers,” as the Mirror reported.

It goes on to say that ministers don’t work according to the same rules as most of the rest of the population. There are “no legal requirements” regarding working hours. You are also not allowed to go on vacation for more than three days at a time as long as you have not received permission from the Federal Chancellor. With regard to parental leave or maternity leave, “legal regulations do not apply”. Secondary employment is generally not permitted, but there are a few exceptions.

Corruption prevention: These rules apply to federal ministers

The paper is dedicated to the Mirror also explicitly the prevention of corruption. This is necessary because members of the federal cabinet are subject to “particularly high standards of integrity”. According to the document, federal ministers are not allowed to pursue any other trade or profession. In addition, cabinet members are prohibited from serving on a board of directors of a for-profit corporation. In addition, ministers may not be employed as extrajudicial experts for a fee, like the Mirror cited the documents.

However, there are other streams of income that are still allowed. Income may be earned from capital assets. It is also allowed to own company shares. Ultimately, writing activities may also be pursued.

Gifts for Ministers: There is this exception

Head of the Chancellery, Wolfgang Schmidt, also reminded his colleagues of the regulations regarding gifts to ministers: “As a member of the federal government, you are obliged to inform me in writing about gifts that are granted to you in relation to your office,” Schmidt wrote to one published document. However, there is a special case: entrance tickets. “It is not a case of a possible acceptance of an advantage”, as long as attending an event fulfills his official duties. However, the tickets should “not be financed by a private sponsor”. In addition, reports the Mirrorthat ministers would have to pay attention to “appropriate clothing”.

Lobbying is also mentioned in the guidance. Although there has been a lobby register for over a year, there are exceptions when it comes to registering lobbyists. According to the document, when ministers and parliamentary state secretaries themselves contact lobbyists, these activities are not “restricted” by the lobby register.

Rulebook for the Federal Cabinet: These ministers came under public criticism

Two ministers have already resigned from Olaf Scholz’s cabinet. The then family minister, Anne Spiegel, was the first to resign. A few weeks ago, Christine Lambrecht gave up the post of defense minister. Lambrecht was heavily criticized for months. Not least because she took her son on holiday to Sylt with a Bundeswehr helicopter flight. Incidentally, this may well be permitted, but only if the destination of the trip cannot be reached in any other way.

Previous governments also had ministers who had come under strong public criticism. Roughly Ursula von der Leyen. After her tenure as Minister of Defense, the CDU politician was accused of “actual complete failure in dealing with advice and support”. Former CSU Minister Andreas Scheuer was also heavily criticized because he wanted to enforce his controversial car toll. As a result, the ministry demanded 560 million euros in damages. (LP)