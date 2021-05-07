Tokyo ghoul He presented us with a story that captured from the first minute the fans of the manga and anime, as it showed us a world where supernatural creatures coexist day by day with humans.

Ken kaneki It was the channel through which we got to know this dark and wild world where death is always present, so it is not uncommon to see cosplays inspired by this character.

This time the famous Rule 63 the internet reached the protagonist of Tokyo ghoul and left as a result a peculiar interpretation that will not disappoint you.

Make cosplay It’s already a complex activity, and it can get even more complicated when you decide to create an opposite-sex version of a character.

The cosplayer heyitsxen went to work to make his own version of the protagonist of Tokyo ghoul and gave us an idea of ​​what it would look like Ken kaneki If I was a girl

To achieve his goal he paid attention to 3 main elements: white hair, clothing and one of his eyes, which reveals his double nature.

Heyitsxen admitted in a post that he decided to create this peculiar cosplay after seeing the anime of Tokyo ghoul, and we must admit that it was great.

His interpretation of Ken kaneki He’s pretty decent, and it’s impressive how he managed to make his eye look identical to that of the manga and anime character.

Tokyo Ghoul has had several animated adaptations, the last being Re 2nd, which went off the air in December 2018, accumulating a total of 12 chapters.

If you want to track down heyitsxen, you can do it through your official Instagram account, where it has more impressive outfits of other characters.

