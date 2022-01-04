Rukia will return to television shortly with the expected return of bleach, which will show us the final arc to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Unsurprisingly, the news shocked fans and caused the fever for Soul Society to be reborn with great power, even among cosplayers.

To commemorate this great event, Sachiko decided to pay tribute to Rukia kuchiki, designing an outfit worthy of a live action from bleach.

The cosplayer decided to wear the traditional outfit of the co-star from bleach, who we see handle a katana.

As you can see, the outfit looks identical to that of Rukia, since she even perfectly copied the hairstyle that characterizes her.

Sachiko He was not satisfied with this version of the character and decided to show her in her school uniform, and in the photo session she had a very special companion.

If we must highlight something, it is that the cosplayer paid attention to details to give us a very worthy version of the captain of the thirteenth division.

Rukia will return at the end of the year

The Saga of the Bloody Thousand Year War from bleach It will begin airing in October 2022, as part of the fall premiere season.

This arc marks the last part of the manga and shows us the twelfth division as it investigates the disappearance of hollows in different parts of the world, a fact that could directly affect Soul Society and its barrier to the world of the living.

Surely, Sachiko is already preparing to see this new arc and it would not be strange that in the coming months she shows more cosplays like this, so don’t lose track of her and follow her on. your Instagram account.

Are you excited for the return of bleach to television? Tell us in the comments and follow us on Facebook.