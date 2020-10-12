In order to prevent the children from studying in lockdown, the schools started studying from home. This has a great impact on children’s lifestyle. Now they do not get up early in the morning as before and breakfast and lunch are not available on time.

In such a situation, there may be a lack of nutrients in the child’s body. To overcome this problem of parents, learn from celebrity dietician Rujuta Devekar about the five things which must be included in the diet of children at this time.

Fresh fruit Rujuta says that children must eat a fresh fruit at least daily. You should feed your children mango, banana or apple any day. Poha, upma, idli and dosa etc. can also be served at breakfast. You can also make fruit juice or shake with raw fruit. Fruits improve digestion and reduce craving of junk food. Many types of vitamins and polyphenols are present in them.

Lunch and rice in lunch Lunch and rice should be given to children at lunch. You can make chana, rajma, chickpeas or moong dal for lunch. This food contains both pre and pro biotics. Apart from this, this lunch is also packed with minerals and amino acids. At this time, where the children are not getting out of the house more, this diet will be digested easily.

Curd with raisins To be healthy, Rujuta says that eating raisins in a bowl of curd at any time of the day is also very beneficial. It is rich in vitamin B12 and iron, which does not cause fatigue and hormones remain in balance. It also increases hunger. However, curd intake should be reduced during the winter season.

Dinner before 7 pm Children who are studying from home should eat food early in the night. Children can have Raita with Paneer Parantha, Poor Vegetable, Roti, Celery Parantha, Potato Vegetables with Jawar Roti, Veg Casserole at dinner According to Rujuta, children can also be fed homemade pizza, pasta and pav bhaji once a week. Children should have dinner before 7 pm.