The young boyacense cyclist Jeferson Ruiz He claimed victory in the fourth stage of the Vuelta de la Juventud 2023 and is second in the general classification, after the section that ended in Mariquita, Tolima.

El Rosal, in Cundinamarcaand Mariquita, in Tolima, staged the departure and arrival, respectively, of the fourth day of competitions of the under-23 cycling fair, a stage led by Jeferson Rivas, Santiago Umba and Jhonatan Chaves.

has no rivals

Ruiz, born in Paipa and representing GW-Shimano Sidermec, was the one who crossed the finish line in first position, holding hands with his teammate, Santiago Umba, also from Boyacá, and with a time of 3:20:34 .

Umba, with the same time, and Jhonatan Chaves, from EPM, at 1:32, completed the top-3 of the stage.

However, despite the day’s result, Germán Darío Gómez, also from GW-Shimano Sidermec, continues to be the overall leader, with an accumulated split time of 12:44:51. Jeferson and Santiago follow, in that order, at 1:20 and 1:33.

Additionally, the mountain leader jersey changed owners and went from Edwin Patiño, from the Road Engineering Team, to Jhonatan Chaves. Likewise, the sprint badge belongs to Jeferson Ruiz and the points classification belongs to Umba.

The fifty-sixth edition of the Vuelta de la Juventud 2023 will continue on Saturday, May 6, with a stage between Mariquita and Alto del Vino.

The day will be made up of a 140.4-kilometer route, two first-class mountain prizes and one last out of category, as well as two special sprints.

