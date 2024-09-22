The disciplinary commission of the Expansion League has just announced that Luis Ruiz, player of Dorados Sinaloawho fractured the tibia and fibula of Cristian Bermudez of Atlantand was suspended for four matches, But curiously, Germán Berterame of Monterrey, who also broke Avilez Hurtado’s ankle and will not be able to play for the rest of the Liga MX season, only received a two-match suspension.

It is clear that there is a marked disparity in the way the two very similar actions were assessed in order to punish the aggressors, and it is urgent that the federations pay greater attention to this so that when these types of situations occur, the perpetrators are punished more severely.

The management of Juárez and Atlante were not at all happy with the sanctions for Ruiz and Berterame, because in their opinion they should be extended until Avilés Hurtado and Bermudez returned to play.

This topic will surely continue to be discussed on sports programmes, but what we do not agree with is that there are commentators who call for the life-long retirement of players who cause serious injuries to their colleagues.

In other sports, and more specifically in American baseball, Mexican pitcher Julio Urías was sentenced to 36 months of probation and forced to do community service just for being found guilty of domestic violence.

Something like this should be implemented in our devalued Mexican soccer. But the truth is that we see it as very far away.

LIGA MX. The modest team of the Gallos Blancos del Queretaro, with all its limitations, continues to show its mettle in the current tournament of the first division and thanks to its 1-0 victory over the Zorros del Atlas, it allowed them to leave the cold basement.

For the red-and-blacks, however, it was their second defeat in a row and the fans left the Jalisco stadium very upset, shouting for the departure of their Spanish coach Beñat San José.

In another match yesterday, the Tuzos del Pachuca won a narrow 3-2 victory away from home against Puebla. The team from Hidalgo needed a victory like this, as they are struggling to earn points.

FRIENDLY MATCHES. The Tuesday football tournament will put its inactivity aside by announcing the celebration of a pair of matches, one in the Plus category and another in the Ultra category.

In the 64-year-old category, Gourmet Soccer will face a team from the Careada on Thursdays starting at 4:00 p.m. on field five of Sagarpa. Those summoned on Thursday are asked to wear a white shirt.

While in the 70-year-old division, UAS-Talleres Monte Alto will take Maco-Tirso Manjarrez as its opponent.

These two duels and any others that may arise will be confirmed at Monday’s meeting.

And the popular saying goes: There is no evil that lasts a hundred years and I think it is time for the Tuesday kids to go out and hit the ball again, like the Thursday kids did.

REFLECTION: Act well, be honest with yourself, because no remorse will bring you peace when it is too late.

