Ruisrock Saturday | At Antti Tuisku’s last party, there was dancing and crying – the visitor was also seen

The weather was kind to the Ruisrock Saturday audience prepared for Antti Tuisku’s last gig. The festival day also revealed something essential about the nature of festivals.

“What what to do when you’ve got everything?”

In the darkness of the night, the entire Ruisrock nation had gathered at Niittylava waiting for the historic moment: Antti Tuiskun last gig.

The audience vibrated with anticipatory energy.

The answer to Tuisku’s question was clear: move on.

The historic moment started Baila por mi – with the song, during which Tuisku arrived on stage on a high platform and the audience pounded their sound carpet with the power of tens of thousands of people.

Audience at Antti Tuisku’s gig.

Tuisku smiled widely on stage and seemed happy and moved to the eyes.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now.”

It was clear that it was one of the most memorable moments of his life.

“This it’s been a difficult week. I’ve tried to keep myself busy”, Tuisku described his feelings about the end of his career.

Tuisku has a twenty-year career behind him, which started in 2003 Idols– competition. Acts as a watershed in the singer’s career I will not comment release of the album in 2015.

Antti Tuisku, who played the last gig of his career, seemed satisfied and happy.

At that time, Tuisku changed from gentle pop to raucous “Anatude” who sang that “every time I flip, the beast is unleashed”.

Single The beast is unleashed brought the completely renewed Tuisku to the public. At that time, he found a direction for his artistry that continued to the end of his career.

I will The album also saw the expansion of Tuisku’s audience.

As Tuisku himself stated at the Ruisrock gig, sometimes it was embarrassing to say that he listens to Antti Tuisku. This situation had turned into a moment when the whole of Ruisrock was shaking in its joints while cheering for the performer for an hour and a half.

Antti Tuisku’s show was visually stunning. See also Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank slows down the tightening of monetary policy

Compared to Tuisku’s previous gigs, the gig didn’t offer any bigger surprises.

Tuisku had decided to rely on the power of his “traditional” show. And let it be, because Tuisku’s spectacle has been a world-class show and a visually striking ensemble for years.

Even though the party was at its peak all evening, it was marked by a wistful atmosphere. The audience gave everything and so did Tuisku. The interaction was wonderful to watch.

The gig featured all of Tuisku’s biggest hits, such as Because of the money, Accordion, Let’s rock and Party (Papiidipaadi) mixed Grindr Mayhemduring which a singer took the stage next to Tuisku Bess.

At half past two in the morning, everything was coming to an end. The gig and at the same time Tuisku’s career ended nostalgically Tidal wave-song from 2010, after which Tuisku and his players and dancers gathered in front of the stage to give thanks.

Tuisku couldn’t hold back his tears in front of the audience, who screamed loudly.

Juulia Larva (right) and Nanni Kurvinen, who were in Ruisrock for the first time, had arrived from Oulu. Juulia said that she was especially looking forward to Sexmane’s and Haloo Helsinki’s concerts. “I’m just waiting for Sexmane, I have such mass music taste,” said Nanni.

The atmosphere of the visitors from Ruisrock Saturday.

On Saturday the atmosphere had some kind of electricity and magic in the air right from the morning, because everyone knew that they would get to witness a unique event in the evening.

I got to the area just as Kuumaa’s set was coming to an end. Evidence of how big was seen in front of the beach platform New music competition or UMK useful value for the artist or band can be

Kuumaa got an excellent crowd and got a big round of applause at the end.

According to his story, Jussi Perho has been visiting Ruisrock since he was born. For festival Saturdays, he has a certain shirt that he has worn only on Ruisrock Saturdays since 1996. “They have tried to buy this off me, but I haven’t sold it. The best offer has been a good 300 euros,” he says. See also HS Turku The strangest ritual of May Day is performed inside a statue in Turku:

Saturday the atmosphere was clearly calmer and more peaceful than on Friday, when Wrapper got the audience going already in the afternoon.

Also according to the police, the revelers had gone peacefully at least until early Saturday evening.

Kuumaa gathered a lot of people at Rantlava.

The weather is kind to the festival crowd. Earlier, there was no information about the rain and thundershowers promised for Saturday as the sun disappeared from the clear sky.

Alma played on Rantalava while people lay in hammocks, on the grass or on the blankets they placed on the sand, feeling the atmosphere.

Of course, a crowd had gathered closer to the stage, who kept trampling the soft sand already at the beginning of the festival day.

Noora and Janne from Nousia were preparing for the evening in hammocks behind Minirantalava.

Several songs from the one released in April Time Machine -album’s performance by Alma, the thing I remembered most about her show was her wonderful voice, which sounded even better live than on the record.

Having entertained on the beach stage in the evening and performed with a relaxed smile of Isac Elliott at the gig, we dived into the bottomless abyss of success and money.

“Everyone who earns more than two euros per hour, speak up!” Elliot yelled.

“I’ve been here for the last time in 2017 and I really enjoyed this place. It’s really cool”, he thanked the audience.

Alma, who has a wonderful voice, convinced Rantlava.

Isac Elliot’s new material in Finnish seemed to sink in well with the audience.

Afternoon Wooden pallets were brought to the water point on the left side of Niittylava, because the place had turned into a famous party ground, or mud pit, due to the filling of water bottles.

Festival Saturdays always have their own unique atmosphere. The glow of the first day of the festival has faded from both the general energy and the people’s faces.

Festival crowd in front of Rantlava.

On the second day, the party-goer slips into some sort of survival mode, characterized by sleep deprivation and poor eating.

At the center of everything, however, is the atmosphere, that wonderful feeling detached from everyday life and everything else.

In these moments and days there is nothing but the festival and the people there.

The audience was captivated by the rock band Kissa’s concert in front of Sateenkaarilava.

Although There were quite a few Antti Tuisku fan shirts on Saturday, talking with the audience revealed that for a large part Tuisku was the most anticipated performer of the day.

“Antti’s ability to express different things and feelings in his own songs is why I like him so much,” said the Espoo native Aleksi Halonen. From Keika, Halonen said that he was most looking forward to what Tuisku would say during it.

Aleksi Halonen from Espoo was looking forward to Antti Tuisku’s concert on Saturday and what Tuisku is going to say during the show.

Jesse Rautakoura (left) and Benjamin Rinne from Turku had taken a dip in swimming. The two say that they have been going to Ruisrock for 14 years already with a certain group of friends.

I met Turku people on the beach Benjamin Rinneen and Jesse Rautakourawho had just gone to refresh themselves in the sea.

The duo, who have gathered in Ruisrock with a certain group of friends for 14 years, said that the performers are not the main thing of the festivals for them, but the milieu and atmosphere themselves.

“But I’m interested in Anatude, even if it’s not to my liking.”