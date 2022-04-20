On the occasion of this evening’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase it was presented with a trailer RUINSMAGUSa particular Japanese-style action role-playing game for VR viewers in which you play the role of a novice wizard.

Out later this year on PC (with VR headset) e Meta Quest 2, available in English and Japanese, including dubbing, RUINSMAGUS seems to have a very distinct narrative side, as can be seen from the video, as well as a certain focus on spell casting and defense. In the video you can see precisely several fights.

We also read the description of the game taken from the official press release, but not before having looked at some pictures:

Beneath the quaint streets and alleys of Grand Amnis lies a vast labyrinth of ruins, long forgotten by those above. In RUINSMAGUS you can travel deep into this subterranean realm in search of valuable and powerful objects. The player will unravel the secrets of a lost age, transforming himself from a novice wizard into a powerful wizard, in a narrative adventure that includes 26 missions fully voiced by talents such as Naomi Ohzora, Ai Maeda, Eiji Takemoto and others.