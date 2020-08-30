Does Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer surrender in the face of the will to power of Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Co.? In the “summer interview” she fears a “ruinous” struggle.

The Chancellor Party has been grappling with the CDU chairmanship for months.

In the ZDF “summer interview”, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, still party leader, expressed her alarm.

She fears a “ruinous” struggle and no longer believes in an amicable solution – a clear warning to the address of Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz.

Berlin – He’s been raging for months Fight for the CDU chairmanship – and thus also the best chances of winning Union candidate for chancellor. Still has Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer holds the influential post. But of all people she has now ZDF “summer interview” on Sunday (August 30) made a twofold bitter assessment of the situation in the dispute.

CDU chairmanship: Will the power struggle for Laschet and Merz be “ruinous”? AKK issues a bitter warning

Because the CDU leader, on the one hand, does not expect an amicable solution between the two Candidate Armin Laschet *, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen * more. At the same time, it may hold you “Ruinous” race to the office for possible.

Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the candidates for their successors to do so responsibly with theirs candidacy to deal with. “Whether a selection of good candidates turns into a ruinous competition is the responsibility of each individual,” she said on Sunday in the interview for the ZDF program “Berlin direkt”. “Everyone has to think about setting an example as to whether they are suitable to take on higher management responsibility.”

AKK warns Laschet, Merz and Röttgen: Are they ignoring the CDU’s “wish”?

That there is another friendly solution Kramp-Karrenbauer does not believe, however. Since all the candidates had declared that they wanted to take part in the party congress, it was a “hypothetical and theoretical discussion, and one does not need to continue that”.

It is a consensual one Resolve further the party’s desire. “But it is up to the candidates themselves whether they get involved, and so far I have at least no signals that that would be the case.” Kramp-Karrenbauer, as party leader, apparently does not see himself in a position to contain the candidates’ power struggle . The SPD has already found its candidate for chancellor in Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At the beginning of December, a Party congress in Stuttgart the or the new CDU chairman elected become. Kramp-Karrenbauer was determined to stick to this schedule. “If it is somehow possible, we will and we want to do that. That is also very important to me personally, ”said the CDU leader.

Kramp-Karrenbauer in the ZDF summer interview: Party conference should take place – “while maintaining the role model function”

The party will organize the party congress while maintaining its role model function and according to what the authorities approve. A wide variety of formats should be proposed for this, she said. Kramp-Karrenbauer named that as a possibility Delegate meeting to shorten the subjects so far Follow-up and hygiene rules can be observed. The CDU leader pointed out that in two weeks the party executive would decide how the party congress should be organized.

Despite Kramp-Karrenbauer’s warning, the Union is doing quite well in a recent survey: with 36 percent, the party is still by far the strongest force. In the meantime, Chancellor Angela Merkel once again emphasized in her summer press conference that she did not want to interfere in the Chancellor’s wrestling. (dpa / AFP / fn)