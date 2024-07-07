Ruini, the cardinal is hospitalized in intensive care

The Cardinal Camillo Ruini is hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. He felt ill late yesterday afternoon, probably due to a heart attack, and is now in intensive care at the Roman hospital where he was rushed last night. Vicariate sources reported this to Ansa.

As Ansa recalls, Cardinal Camillo Ruini turned 93 last February 19. In recent days he had given a long interview to Corriere della Sera revealing some behind-the-scenes information in relations between the Italian Church and politicssince for decades he has held key roles, both in the Vicariate and in the CEI. The last time he had serious health problems, at least according to official news, was in 2015 when he was hospitalized at the Neuromed research institute in Pozzilli (Isernia) for tests. From what we learn today, a message has circulated in which Bishop Guerino di Tora invited people to pray for his health.