Cardinal Camillo Ruini, former president of the CEI, 93 years old, was discharged this afternoon, July 15, from the Policlinico Gemelli and has returned home. The hospital itself announced the news.

“The cardinal’s hospitalization on the evening of Saturday, July 6, was necessary due to cardiac ischemia. During his hospitalization, a pacemaker was implanted to stabilize his heart rhythm, which was successfully performed by a team of cardiologists from Gemelli. Cardinal Ruini will continue his convalescence at home,” Gemelli explains.