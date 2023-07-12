













Ruined? These are the confirmed anime live action and that could go very wrong







Let’s remember that the anime of one piece will have its live action, the release was confirmed for August 31 and it was reported that it will have eight episodes. However, its reception is uncertain, despite the fact that the intense appeal to the fan community has already begun.

A live action based on an anime that received very intense criticism is Death Note. Although part of the reception depends on the openness of the fans, let’s remember that in theory a new format opens up a greater panorama for the story, since it reaches a different audience.

Despite thislive action anime target a complex community. However, industries continue to build new projects. Here are some that are planned:

One Punch Man (Led by Justin Lin who directed Fast and Furious projects)

My Hero Academia (Netflix, directed by Shinsuke Sato of Alice in Borderland and Bleach)

Death Note (In charge of the production company Upside Down Pictures, which gave us Stranger Things)

Sword Art Online (Netflix: Japan Production)

Hellsing (Amazon, directed by Derek Kolstad, writer of John Wick)

Akira (Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder)

Attack on Titan (Led by Andrés Muschietti who directed IT and The Flash)

Your Name (Carlos Lopéz Estrada, director of Raya, the last dragon, Encanto and Blindspotting. Directed by Paramount Pictures)

YuYu Hakusho (Netflix: Japan Production)

Promised Neverland (live action series by Amazon Studios together with Fox 21 directed by Maki Oka).

Gundam (by the director of Kong: Skull Island)

Pokemon (Netflix)

Cells at Work (Warner Bros.)

Made in Abyss (Columbia Pictures)

It should be considered that live action projects contemplate classic anime works that, at least, have a wide fandom. However, while it seems like a sure hit, it also depends on whether the fandom is a flexible one.

Although, like any project, no one can ensure reception. However, surely more than one of the live action anime productions listed catch your attention.

A great detail is that the projects do not yet have a launch window, some are even still working on their scripts, so the information is unclear.

Other live action anime

So much Attack on Titan as Death Note They already had their live action productions, however, a new perspective is always possible.

The live action anime currently available on Netflix are as follows:

Full Metal Alchemist

bleach

Samurai X: Beginnings

Samurai X: The Origin

Samurai X: The End

kimi ni todoke

good morning call

