It is difficult to ruin the new plastic licenses, but it can happen: you risk withdrawal, this is what the Highway Code (not) says

The Highway Code does not even dedicate a passage to illegible, damaged or damaged licenses. It is a curious fact, because if it is true that with laminated European licenses the possibility that the document gets damaged to the point of becoming illegible is rather remote, it is also true that with paper licenses, or rather on pink cloth, decades ago (but some still own it) deterioration was by no means a rare occurrence. So there should have been something in the Code on illegible or damaged licenses, yet it isn’t there now and it wasn’t even there before.

Circular 98/1999 of the Ministry of the Interior put a patch on this regulatory void, legitimizing the license withdrawal by the police in case this is particularly damaged. There is no obligation however, the agent has the right to withdraw the licence, not the duty: the "seizure" of the document for sending to the ministry and destruction is at the discretion of the police officer.

risk cases — The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (Mit) considers deteriorated a driving license in which are not readable:

the identification details of the document;

the personal data of the holder;

the photograph of the holder;

the expiration date.

Therefore, in summary, if during a check the agent ascertains a deterioration of the license such as to prevent the verification of the legitimacy to drive, and therefore proceed with the withdrawal, there are no sanctions. No fine but only the withdrawal of the illegible license, unless the items listed above were made illegible on purpose, for example to hide a past deadline. In this case, other sanctions would be triggered, but no fines are foreseen for "simple" deterioration.

duplicate — When the officer withdraws the illegible license the procedure for the duplicate beginswith the holder having to deal with submit the necessary documentation for release.

You must go to a civil motorization office and deliver:

request on model TT 2112 (available in engine version or online at This address)

payment receipt of a PagoPa slip with the code “N003 – FEE € 10.20 | STAMPS € 32.00 – Duplicate driving license due to deterioration, destruction or reclassification” of the national tariff (cost: 42.20 euros)

of the national tariff (cost: 42.20 euros) two photographs in passport format, one of which is authenticated (if the interested party submits the application, authentication takes place at the counter; in the event of a proxy, the holder of the file must authenticate the photo at an office of the Municipality).

If, on the other hand, the license has expired or will expire within 6 months from the presentation of the application, in addition to the documents above, the receipt of the psychophysical fitness examination issued by a qualified doctor, carried out no more than 3 months before (limit that passes to 6 months if issued by a local medical commission) must be presented.