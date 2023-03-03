Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It was already playable on current-generation platforms thanks to the backwards compatibility of the PS4 and Xbox One versions, but is now available natively as well. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story runs at 4K and 60 FPS. It is also available on Switch and PC.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was released in November 2021 and was the first of the spin-offs dedicated to League of Legends. It is a turn-based RPG set in the pirate town of Bilgewater.

Riot Forge has others three League of Legends spinoff games out this year. The action RPG The Mageseeker, developed by Digital Sun, will be released in the spring; the action platformer Convergence: A League of Legends Story, developed by Double Stallion, will be released in the summer; and the adventure title Song of Nunu, developed by Tequila Works, will be released in the fall.

Below you can see a video dedicated to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

In our review we explained that “Ruined King: A League of Legends Story can be defined as the natural sequel to Battle Chasers: Nightwar. Aesthetics always splendid thanks to the hand of Joe Madureira, familiar but renewed gameplay and, thanks to the Lanes, capable of giving a small twist to the turn-based RPG genre; all within a well-written story, which enriches the lore of League of Legends and is also usable by those who don’t know the original game, enhanced by a excellent Italian dubbing. The grinding seemed excessive to us, given the disparity between the experience points obtained, how they are distributed and the difficulty of some bosses, but beyond this we can say that Ruined King evolves what good Battle had already done Chasers. If you like the first one, despite some familiarity this one will be able to do it too.”