Ruined King: A League of Legends Story showed us a different version of Ahriwhich literally shines in one of the last nymphahri cosplay: specialized with this character, the Italian model has now reached peaks of excellence.

The photo speak for themselves and present a very colorful interpretation, full of atmosphere, with lots of details, great attention to detail and last but not least a quality post processing, which highlights every single pose.

As for the game, in our review of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story we talked about how it manages to take advantage of the brand’s renewed popularity linked to the animated series very well Arcaneoffering solid strategic mechanics and an extraordinary visual sector.

But let’s go back to nymphahri and her wonderful cosplays: Yasuho Hirose from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Lamù from Urusei Yatsura, Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia and Marin from My Dress-Up Darling undoubtedly stand out among the most interesting works of the last few months.