CHarismatic, eloquent, emotional, sometimes loud: Dritan Abazović is not one of those people who are easily forgotten. The voice of the Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister fills the entire office, which is also due to the fact that Abazović’s office is quite small. Like almost everything in Montenegro. The capital, Podgorica, has barely 160,000 inhabitants; the country as a whole has a maximum of 650,000 people.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

On the other hand, Montenegro has something that many other small countries don’t have: a very expensive highway. To be more precise: a very expensive Autobahn stump. From the capital, it leads northeast for a good 40 kilometers, then the route ends abruptly in nowhere, with no exit or connection. It is an impressive nothingness, situated in a mountain landscape, which to call it spectacular is no exaggeration. But it’s just nothing. The section of the freeway is closed to the public. It leads from nowhere to nowhere, is scoffed at in Montenegro.