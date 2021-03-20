You walk in the streets of Beirut as if it were no longer a city, nor city streets, nor city people, nor geography, nor urban features … Rather, it is no longer a commercial market, or a distinct space with its symbolism, historical or social. Perhaps the memory of markets, shops, buildings, and people, moving in them … as if in a fictional movie, my nightmare.

Even the facades, some of which are still full of goods, feel empty, deserted, without customers, everything is lost and missing. Everything is on the verge of collapse or collapse, or emptiness or emptying, bankruptcy, or closure. No longer reminds you of Beirut except for signs and names of streets, alleys and buildings. How did everything stop in it? Rather, how did everything come to its “end” or to its vacancy? The dollar rises over the course of the moment, sometimes not throughout the day, and with it the financial stock in the lira decreases, to the extent that the dollar disappears from the market, the lira turns into a piece of paper, a scrap that no longer buys or sells. Cars are on the outskirts of streets and public roads. The supermarkets have limited visitors, and some have closed their doors. Neither goods nor customers. Pharmacies empty their shelves of medication.

Except that tens of them have been closed in Beirut and the territories. Patients without drugs. And medicines that do not cure sick people, no sugar, no rice, no bulgur, no baby milk, no ovens, no oil, no hospitals … as if in front of an icy hell here and another burning there: People no longer have anything but what they have left of the strength that leads them to anger Demonstrations, blocking roads, burning tires, and making screams stirred from hearts, throats and chests. They move fractures or groups in Beirut, and in all Lebanese regions, east, west, south and north: the calamity is no longer exceptional, but general.

They are fragile moments, solid by their fragility, pregnant with transformation or transformation, or what is expected or unprecedented: as if everything has become, with the worsening of matters, waiting in ascending lines that may escape from any consideration, restriction or control, the street is boiling, cheering, crying and groaning He roars and curses, roars, and matters may escalate in it to general chaos, to unbridled violence: for the total collapse has no limits, and is not limited to the economic levels, but also on the political, social and even psychological: collapses in the size of major calamities, and their effects may manifest themselves, with the accumulation of frustrations, The accumulation, misery and despair, and anger, lead to a public disturbance of security, represented by violent reactions in the streets, and more expensive practices. Paying to commit very dangerous acts, which may amount to storming stores, supermarkets, stores, and banks, destroying them or even looting them. Rather, those devastated by their authority may intend to penetrate some officials’ homes and offices. Rather, the lack of affairs may lead to resorting to assassinations, thefts, the use of weapons and the detonation of bombs .. Indeed, some violence may revert to the selves of the protesters themselves, such as burning bodies in the streets, or suicides inside Houses and alleys.

But is there a horizon, or a hole in the wall of this catastrophe? All things at present do not suggest that, unless a miracle occurs in which the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri appears in his government, and President Aoun approves it, and who is behind him, Hezbollah, and enjoys the conditions of the World Bank and the donor countries and institutions!

Did the “features of the miracle” begin to emerge from the surprise meeting Thursday afternoon between Presidents Aoun and Hariri? Will there be an agreement on the ministerial formula that Hariri will present to President Aoun next Monday? Should we borrow the title of Elliott’s poem, “The Land of Desolation,” to describe present-day Lebanon?

* Lebanese writer