



Rui Silva has been one of the novelties in the training that Betis has carried out this morning in the Luis del Sol sports city. The Portuguese goalkeeper has exercised with his teammates in a gentle way in the session prior to the trip to Valladolid, in which he will not be a part the expedition since he leaves for Sporting de Portugal. The presence of Rui Silva in the session was surprising but it was the footballer’s will to work with the group as a farewell while the clubs finalize the small details that remain for his signing for 4.7 million euros plus variables.

The Portuguese goalkeeper He has said goodbye to his colleagues and employees in the sports city this morning, while he was collecting his belongings from the locker before taking to the field to train for the last time with the team for which he has played since the summer of 2021.

Rui Silva has been on the pitch doing exclusive work with the rest of the goalkeepers, Fran Vieites and Adrián, under the orders of Toni Doblas. He will not be on the squad list and Manuel Pellegrini will specify this in the press conference he will offer this afternoon at the Betic facilities.