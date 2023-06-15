Seeking to improve the government’s articulation, the Minister of the Civil House confirmed a lunch with the FPE

Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), will meet with pro-market deputies from the FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship). The gesture is part of the change in the style of political articulation that the government is conducting.

The meeting will take place next Tuesday (June 20, 2023) in a house in Lago Sul, a prime area of ​​the federal capital. The minister will make a presentation and answer questions from delegates.

Before him, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Simone Tebet (Planning) also participated in the FPE meeting.

Rui Costa was criticized by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and its political group. For the deputies, Rui was responsible for delaying allied appointments and releasing amendments.

Rui went so far as to say that these 2 topics had nothing to do with his portfolio. Watch (36s):

The FPE is a front that defends greater freedom to do business in the country. It was created during the debate on the MP for Economic Freedom, edited during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro. The project’s rapporteur, Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), was one of the creators.

There is a traditional group lunch every Tuesday. There is always a main guest who talks about his area of ​​expertise. In addition to the ministers mentioned above, economists, congressmen and superior court judges have also participated.