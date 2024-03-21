Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/21/2024 – 12:52

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, stated this Thursday morning, the 21st, that despite the importance of the Voa Brasil program, one cannot create the “false expectation” that it will solve the cost of air tickets in general in the Brazil. According to the minister, solutions to issues such as fuel prices and excessive judicialization are being discussed with the companies in order to resolve ticket prices.

“The purpose of the program is to encourage use by people who have never used aviation or rarely use it, and in some way for a segmented audience, such as retirees. The program does not have the function of creating the false expectation that this is to solve the problem of the cost of travel in Brazil”, said Rui Costa, in an interview with TV Brasil.

The launch date for Voa Brasil has not been announced, according to Rui Costa. The person responsible for the project, Silvio Costa Filho, Minister of Ports and Airports, intends to formally start the project “as soon as possible”.