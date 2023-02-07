According to the minister, 120,000 Minha Casa Minha Vida units are at least 60% completed

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), spoke this Tuesday (Feb 7, 2023) of delivering 96,000 homes in the 1st half. He spoke at the opening of the meeting of Caixa Econômica Federal managers.

Next week, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will relaunch the Minha Casa Minha Vida program. The program was changed in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and changed its name to Casa Verde e Amarela.

According to Rui Costa, there will be an effort to “complete and deliver around 120,000 units of track 1 [a de renda mais baixa do programa]”.

According to the minister, it is possibledeliver around 80% of these units in the 1st half of this year, guaranteeing the necessary resources for the works to resume at the required pace”. That is, something close to 96,000.

“The president is focused, he is very determined to resume the paralyzed public works in Brazil”, declared the minister.

Rui Costa spoke on behalf of Lula because the president was expected at the event, but did not attend. “On Thursday, the president travels [para os Estados Unidos] and because of that he has a very tight schedule”, he stated.