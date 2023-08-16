According to the minister, there are no reasons to consider that there is an energy shortage in the country

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costadefended this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) that the national blackout registered on the 3rd (15.Aug) was caused by a “technical error” that needs to be investigated. He ruled out the possibility that the general decline was a reflection of the country’s energy insufficiency.

According to Rui Costa, Brazil has a “too much energy” which would make a blackout due to a production deficit impossible. “There is no reason for this blackout. We experienced some blackouts in Brazil during periods when we had a power generation crisis, that is, water reservoirs were low. You had more demand than supply, which led to a breakdown in the system.”he said in an interview with the state-run program “Bom dia, Minister” EBC.

Given this scenario, the minister defended a police investigation to find out which technical failures led to the error that affected the 5 regions of the country, with cities being without electricity for up to 6 hours.

The ONS (National Electric System Operator) reported, on the same day as the episode, that the blackout was caused by an occurrence not yet identified in the SIN (National Interconnected System). The cause of the incident is being investigated.

In a note, the ONS identified that the blackout was recorded at 8:31 am, during the opening of the interconnections between the electrical distribution networks of the North and Northeast regions with the South and Southeast regions.

The ONS also reported that power distribution in the South-Southeast regions was reestablished around 2:54 pm on Tuesday (15.Aug). In all, the blackout interrupted 16,000 MW (megawatts) of load in states in the North and Northeast of Brazil, the main ones affected by the blackout.

Also on the 3rd (15.Aug), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, explained that the government suspects that the incident was caused by “2 concurrent events on high capacity transmission lines”. One of them was located in Ceará. The origin of the other event, according to the minister, is still being investigated.

Silveira also said that the government does not rule out the possibility that the episode happened due to a technical issue, human error or sabotage. He requested an investigation by the PF (Federal Police) and Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency). The ONS must deliver a report to the ministry by Thursday (17.Aug) with explanations on the causes of the incident.