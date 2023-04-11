SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Chief of Staff, Rui Costa, said this Tuesday that the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) should be launched by the end of May.

In an interview with Bandnews FM, he explained that the new program will rely heavily on public concessions and will include public-private partnerships.

Last month, Costa had stated that the government would launch a new PAC-style investment program by the end of April.

“It should be launched by the end of May, because it is being built with each launch that the president has already carried out, such as Minha Casa Minha Vida, for the resumption of work on schools, health units, roads. All of this will also be part of and compose the new PAC”, said the minister to the broadcaster.

“What is new is that the new PAC, the new investment plan for Brazil, will have a great reinforcement on the part of public concessions and an innovation that will be the public-private partnership”, he added.

The head of the Civil House also expressed the same confidence expressed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the eve that the proposal for a new fiscal framework announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will be approved in Congress and voted to criticize the basic rate level interest, currently at 13.75% per annum.

“In the case of the fiscal framework, I think we will have broad support even from opposition parliamentarians because it is something that will organize spending limits,” he said.

“Brazil’s real interest rate is the highest in the world, by far. Even for countries that have the same inflation rate as ours. Nothing justifies this. Absolutely nothing justifies this. You cause unemployment, recession, close industry. We are facing a very strong crisis in retail.”

Rui Costa also criticized BC president Roberto Campos Neto, remembering that he was part of a group composed of former ministers of former president Jair Bolsonaro on WhatsApp. In the assessment of the head of the Civil House, “it is not appropriate, it is not correct” for the head of the monetary authority to participate in ideological and party discussion groups.

The minister also said that Lula does not have a deadline to announce his nominee for the vacancy of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retires from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Tuesday.

“The president has not set a deadline for himself to choose the name that will succeed Minister Lewandowski. There is no such deadline, the president is not treating this as something emergency, he will choose calmly and without haste, ”he warned.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões, Writing by Camila Moreira, Editing by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Luana Maria Benedito)