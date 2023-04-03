Despite the disapproval of about 30%, the minister declared that the government is improving in the analysis outside the electorate

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said this Monday (3.Apr.2023) that the government is improving in the assessment of those who did not vote for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). When asked about the result of the Datafolha survey, Costa said that, outside of Lula’s electorate, many who disapproved of the government now consider it “regular”. According to the survey, Lula’s disapproval percentage is 29%, leaving the Chief Executive technically tied with the 30% registered in the same period of the 1st year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Search PowerDate released on February 1, shows that Lula began his new term as the 3rd most rejected president since the return of direct elections in Brazil.