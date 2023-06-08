On June 2, the minister stated that the location of the capital distances congressmen from the population and was criticized

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), made a series of publications in his Twitter profile this Wednesday (7.jun.2023) in which he responds to criticism of his speech about Brasilia. He says that “not happy” in words, which allowed his statement to be interpreted as an attack on the city or its people. On Friday (June 2), Rui Costa stated that the location of the federal capital distances congressmen from the population.

In one of the tweets, the minister declared: “I want to make it absolutely clear that my outburst has nothing to do with Brazilians who live in the capital, with their families, fighting, dreaming and going through difficulties like so many people in every city in the country.”

“Brasília is made up of courageous and hard-working people, who work every day, with great effort and dignity, for a better life. I am convinced that nothing beats work.”added the minister.

understand the case

During an event in Itaberaba (BA), Rui Costa called the Brazilian capital “fantasy Island”. He said that the location of Brasilia “did a lot of harm to Brazil” for alienating congressmen from “people’s lives”. Aalso confirmed that the federal capital should have stayed in Rio de Janeiro or gone to Bahia, the state that governed from 2015 to 2022.

“Qwho would enter a building [de Brasília]or the Chamber of Deputies, or the Senate, he would have to pass, before arriving at his place of work, in a favela, under an overpass, with people asking for food, seeing people unemployed”said the minister.

On Sunday (June 4), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), called the Minister of “complete idiot” by the declaration. “Now we know where the attack on the Constitutional Fund came from”declared the emedebist in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian mail. He also said that the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) never showed to think like the minister.

Still on Sunday, the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) of the Federal District published a repudiation note, in which it argues that Rui’s speech “offends” the ancestors of Brasilia and that the Minister of the Civil House should have “notion of responsibility” because of the position he holds.

Some deputies from the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District even sent a letter to Lula asking for Rui’s resignation.

Data Support

This Wednesday (7.jun), the Power360 showed data that support some points of Rui Costa’s speech.

A “fantasy bubble” to which Costa refers is endorsed by the comparison of the average per capita income of the Federal District. The monthly average in 2022 for each inhabitant of the Federal District (including those who do not work) was R$ 2,913. The value is 79% higher than the national average, R$ 1,625.

The income of the Federal District is 258% bigger than that of the poorest state, Maranhão, of R$ 814 per month. Brasilienses have per capita income 35.6% higher to the paulistaswhich have the 2nd highest per capita income in the country, of R$ 2,148.

However, the high average income of Brasilia residents does not mean a high quality of life for everyone. There is a chasm between rich and poor. The Federal District is the 4th most unequal federative unit in the country.

Sol Nascente, for example, became the largest favela in Brazil, with 32,081 houses. It surpassed Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro. But that doesn’t invalidate Costa’s statement about the low probability of a deputy or senator seeing a favela in Brasilia. Sol Nascente is 41 km from the National Congress. There are no favelas in the central region of the federal capital.

Read more about the data that support part of Rui Costa’s speech here.