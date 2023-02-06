Statement at odds with Planalto’s promise, which ensured the body’s return to help Pacheco’s re-election in the Senate

Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costasaid this Sunday (5.Feb.2023) that the government does not intend to recreate the funasa (National Health Foundation). According to him, the agency had “inefficient execution profile” and the public servants will be reused in other functions.

“Funasa is extinct in the MP and sanitation functions will be performed by the Ministry of Cities. Health functions had already been transferred to the Ministry of Health. It is a foundation that over the years has lost its ability to execute”he said in an interview with the news channel GloboNews.

The statement is at odds with the promise of the Planalto Palace, which assured the return of the body for senators to help elect Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to another mandate in the Upper House. On January 2, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had issued a provisional measure that extinguished the body. Here’s the full (875 KB).

By MP, when the foundation was extinguished, part of its attributions would be transferred to the Ministry of Cities, commanded by Jader Filho (MDB), son of senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) and brother of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB). The Cities would be left with the basic sanitation works, which are carried out in municipalities across the country and attract the greed of politicians from various parties.

Health and environmental surveillance activities would remain under the Ministry of Health, headed by Nísia Trindade.

In the last 4 years, Funasa’s budget for basic sanitation actions was R$ 2.9 billion:

2019: BRL 634 million;

BRL 634 million; 2020: BRL 902 million;

BRL 902 million; 2021: BRL 629 million;

BRL 629 million; 2022: BRL 719 million.

In 2023, it will be R$ 640 million for the same purpose.

It was necessary for the Planalto to negotiate with the Barbalho family a retreat in this movement regarding the foundation. The agreement is that the entity will not be extinguished, as the MP will simply be set aside in Congress – it will lose its validity after 120 days of being published.