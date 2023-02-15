Minister of the Civil House made the announcement at an event to resume the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, in Santo Amaro, Bahia

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, announced this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) that the government will relaunch Bolsa Família in early March. Main income transfer policy of the federal government, the program had changed its name in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when it was renamed Auxílio Brasil and had its rules changed.

“Bolsa Família is back because it will be relaunched in early March”, he said. The announcement was made by the minister in Santo Amaro (BA), where he followed the relaunch of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program alongside the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Monday (13.Feb.2023), the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Diassaid that the new Bolsa Família model is ready.

According to him, the new format should be delivered to Lula by next week. “It is not just a cash transfer program, it will have conditions. We expect to present it to the president next week.”told reporters.

When detailing how the substitute for the current benefit should work, Dias said that it will “this model that pays only one price, regardless of the size of the family”.

Watch (2min51s):