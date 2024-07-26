Chief of Staff says it is “painful” to decide where to place restrictions and contingencies, but the decision shows the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costasaid this Friday (26.Jul.2024) that all 39 ministries of the Esplanade will be affected by the R$15 billion containment that the government will detail next week. He said it is “painful to cut” in “essential things that were planned”.

“We will do either a blockade or a contingency, which together will reach 100% of the ministries. Everyone will contribute to the cut of R$15 billion,” said. Rui Costa spoke to journalists shortly after the announcement of R$41.7 billion for 707 municipalities in infrastructure works under the New Pac (Growth Acceleration Program).

The minister stated that the cuts represent the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. He said that the Executive Branch is still negotiating compensatory measures with Congress and conducting investigations to identify fraud in the use of public resources.

According to the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, there will be a block of R$11.2 billion and a contingency of R$3.8 billion.

Understand the difference between blocking and contingency:

block – the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse;

– the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse; contingency – occurs when there is frustration of expected revenues in public accounts.

The government has committed to saving R$9 billion by 2024. According to the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, a change will be made to the “efficiency” of labor benefits. She mentioned the Atestmed and the Safe-Defeso. Also cited the BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment).

The federal government published in this Friday’s edition (26.Jul.2024) of Official Diary of the Union an interministerial ordinance with the rules for the re-registration of BPC beneficiaries. The measure was taken to contain the increase in expenditure on the aid, which has seen the number of people served increase in recent years. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 177 kB).