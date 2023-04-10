Minister spoke at the event celebrating the 100 days of Lula’s government; highlighted the energy and “physical vigor” of the president

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costaexalted the “physical vigor” of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during his speech at the event commemorating the 100 days of the PT administration. On the occasion, Rui Costa mentioned Lula’s phrase about having “30 energy and 20 horny”declared frequently by the president. “If there is one thing that is unanimous among all the ministers and their advisers, it is their drive, their determination, their tenacity and their physical vigour. No wonder you say you have a 30-year-old horny and in fact you have will, you have energy”said the minister.