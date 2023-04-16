Minister of the Civil House said that “the former president of the Republic planted hatred” and put children to “take up arms”

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) that the attacks on schools registered in Brazil are related to the speeches of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while he was president. For Costa, the country “is reaping what it sowed in the last 4 years”. The statement was given during a visit by the minister to works in Salvador.

The former governor of Bahia did not name Bolsonaro, but said that the “former President of the Republic planted hatred, racism, prejudice against women, prejudice against northeasterners, prejudice against blacks“, in addition to having put children to “take up arms“.

Rui Costa also spoke about the exposure of children and adolescents to violent content published on social networks. He defended the regulation of social media companies and stated that “the government is setting up, together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the judiciary, a siege against this type of exposure“.

The minister compared the use of images of violence in billboards to defend the regulation of the networks.

“If someone posted a picture on a billboard sign of someone hitting a child in the head with an axe, the sign wouldn’t stay for an hour. But when that same content is exposed on a social network, there is, on the part of the owners of the network, a defense as if that were freedom of expression“, he stated.

On Monday (10.Apr.2023), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinocharged platform representatives with the responsibility of preventing the sharing of posts that could incite violent attacks on schools, in a meeting.

Dino said he required companies to create channels “open, fast and urgent” to respond to requests sent by the folder for the suspension of accounts on social networks. So far, the ministry has submitted at least 511 requests to Twitter. “If they are not met, we will take legal and police action against the platforms“, he stated.

Bolsonaro and children

During the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro asked a child if he knew how to shoot and imitated a gun with a girl’s hands.

The former president posed for photos in October 2019 with a child in his arms who was wearing a uniform and had a toy gun in his hand. The episode was at the graduation ceremony for new sergeants of the Military Police of São Paulo, held at the Anhembi Sambadrome.

In April 2021, the former president lifted a child dressed in an outfit that imitates a police officer’s uniform on his lap. The boy held a toy gun.

During an event in Belo Horizonte in September 2021, Bolsonaro sat next to a child, dressed in the uniform of the Military Police of Minas Gerais, and pointed a toy gun, which was in the child’s hand, upwards.