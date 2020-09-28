He Sports introduced this morning to Rui Costa, which on Saturday had a bittersweet premiere with the blue and white jersey. He played his first minutes, but ended up injured and will miss the last part of the preseason. The Portuguese takes away iron from his ailment in the anterior rectum, “in two weeks I will be ready”, and bets on promotion: “Depor is a very big club to spend a long time in Second B“.

Injury: “We gave a good answer, but the team still has a lot of work ahead of it. It’s the first test and when the league starts we will be fine. Mine is a small injury, but in two weeks I will be back and ready to help the team” .

Choose the Depor: “We all know this club. It is First class. It seemed like a good option to come and I spoke with Laure, who told me many things. There is no doubt that it is a First class club and has had many successes.”

Ascent: “Of course the goal is to move up. Deportivo cannot stay in the division they are in. It’s too big a club to stay. The goal is clear to all of us.”