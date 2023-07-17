Minister stated that the speculations are “another lie that has to be denied”

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid on Monday (July 17, 2023) that “there is not the slightest chance” of running for Mayor of Salvador (BA) in the 2024 elections. According to him, the speculations about his candidacy are yet another lie that has to “to be denied”.

“There is not the slightest chance, it is not in our planning. What I intend to do in next year’s election is to help Jerônimo travel around the State and help elect mayors who are part of our political project”he told journalists after attending the inauguration of a full-time school in Bahia.

The minister said he intends to rotate the state with the current governor Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT) to support the candidates. He also said that these names do not necessarily have to be from the PT: “In many cities we will support candidates from the government base. Whoever has the best conditions, appears best in the polls and has the best project for the cities will be our candidate. Preference is given to those who supported us in 2022”.

Civic-Military Schools

Regarding the suspension of the National Program of Civic-Military Schools, the minister stated that only payments to military police officers made by the Ministry of Education were terminated, but that the project could be maintained depending on the decision of the mayors and governors of each state.

“There is no decree, nor law, from the president suspending the schools that are in operation. So, the State that has projects, either from the state network or from partnership with the municipalities, they are maintained. It only takes the mayor and the governor to wish to maintain it throughout the state.”he said.

The government announced on Wednesday (July 12, 2023) the extinction of the program created in 2019, during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In it, civilian professionals were responsible for the pedagogical area of ​​the schools while military personnel –policemen, firefighters or members of the Armed Forces– took care of the administrative part.

The de facto extinction of the program should have few practical effects in most units of the Federation. Survey of Power360 shows that, of the 27 FUs, only Alagoas confirmed that it will completely end the participation of military personnel. At least 19 intend to maintain or readjust the model and 7 have not yet decided.