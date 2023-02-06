“Brazil practices Robin Hood in reverse. It takes a lot more taxes away from the poorest people,” said the minister.

Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, defended this Sunday (5.Feb.2023) the increase of taxes on the richest and a decrease in the collection in relation to the poorest. According to him, the tax reform will be carried out so that Brazil has “social justice”

“Brazil practices Robin Hood in reverse. It takes much more taxes away from the poorest, lowest-income people. Different from any European country, the United States or any Asian country that mostly taxes high-income people”he declared in an interview with the news channel GloboNews.

The reform will have the role of undoing distortions, according to Rui. “Hopefully this will be fixed this year”he added.

New fiscal anchor

Rui Costa said that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwill talk later this week with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on a proposal to ensure the balance of public accounts.

“It will be an intense dialogue. Our will is for this to materialize later this semester. This is important for the generation of jobs, income and to make it possible to resume the country’s economic growth”he stated.

funasa

The chief minister of the Civil House denied the recreation of the funasa (National Health Foundation). On January 2, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had published a provisional measure that extinguished the body. Here’s the full (875 KB).

According to Rui, the organization had “inefficient execution profile” and the public servants will be reused in other functions.

“Funasa is extinct in the MP and sanitation functions will be performed by the Ministry of Cities. Health functions had already been transferred to the Ministry of Health. It is a foundation that over the years has lost its ability to execute”he said.

The Planalto Palace, however, promised to recreate Funasa for senators to help elect Rodrigo Pacheco to another mandate in the Upper House.