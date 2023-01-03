The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), said on Monday (2.jan.2023) that the relationship between the government ministries of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be “transversal” it’s from “partnership”. The former governor of Bahia declared in the program “Live Wheel”gives TV Culturawho asked for the word to be removed “boss” of the folder name.

“Just the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic is enough”, declared Rui Costa. The minister explained that the withdrawal is to put an end to the concept that “there is a chief minister of the others”. The ex-governor of Bahia said that there is someone in charge of “coordinate, on behalf of the president, the defined priority actions”.

During the program, Rui Costa stated that the Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, will be in charge of articulating the Lula government with Congress. The former governor said it will be “supporting” alongside the federal deputy of São Paulo in dialogues with deputies and senators.

The Civil House minister also declared that Lula may seek re-election in 2026. “You are starting from a fait accompli that Lula will not run for election […] I do not depart from this fait accompli”said.

Rui Costa also said that “if Lula continues with the energy and lust of 20 years, who knows, maybe he will have a new mandate”.

The Chief Executive said during the Planalto campaign that he would not seek a 4th term. “Everyone knows I have 4 years to do this. Everyone knows that it is not possible for an 81-year-old citizen to want re-election”declared the petista on September 27, 2022.

Schedule

Rui Costa declared in the program that the “Lula’s main agenda will be to take care of the Brazilian people”. He stated that the objective of the Chief Executive is to “create employment”.

“The country just it will reduce social and economic inequality if it grows, generates jobs and income for people. For [isso], we need investment. I reaffirm without any dogma, neither from the left nor from the right. President Lula wants investments that improve people’s lives. We will seek, in each situation, what is the appropriate format for that investment”said the Minister of the Civil House.

The former governor of Bahia stated that the “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” program will be resumed. As well as paralyzed works. He cited as an example the construction of daycare centers, schools and health units that had not been completed.

Rui Costa said there is an amount to be paid by companies that have agreed to refund the Brazilian government. He stated that the possibility of using this amount to accelerate the conclusion of works will be analyzed.

“We would quickly generate thousands of jobs in Brazil and enable the delivery of day care centers, schools, hospitals, health centers that have been paralyzed for 3, 4 years”, he declared. He said that the possibility of using the funds with control bodies, such as TCU (Union Court of Auditors), AGU (Union Attorney General) and CGU (Union Comptroller General) was discussed.

The minister said that the objective is for the bodies to participate in the projects, in addition to monitoring and supervising the payment of debts.

About investments by the federal government, Rui Costa said he was “must go back”. He used Petrobras as an example. Said “doesn’t make sense” that the state “burn natural gas or reinsert it at stations, which could be used in production and industry”.

The former governor stated that he hopes to be able to reduce prices with a greater supply of products and investments in Brazil itself and “avoid the model of dollarization of fuel prices”.

RELATIONSHIP WITH AGRIBUSINESS

The Civil House minister reaffirmed Lula’s speech in “govern for the 215 million Brazilian men and women”. He stated that the government will seek dialogue with the agricultural, industrial and business sectors.

“The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) it is being disputed by nations, by technology and investment in knowledge. This is what we are going to do to resume industrial production of knowledge technology generation in Brazil”said.

Asked about how the Lula government will seek to approach agribusiness, which supported the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Rui Costa replied that it will be with the experience of years of PT governors in Bahia. He stated that the State has a “strong agro”mainly in the West region with the cities Barreiras, Cocos, Luís Eduardo Magalhães and São Desidério highlighted.

Said the caption “imprinted a dialogue and permanent partnerships with agribusiness over time” in the State. He highlighted the relationship between PT governors and agro businessmen in the cities of Western Bahia.