Audience will debate project that suspends Lula’s decrees that change the basic sanitation framework

Ministers Jader Filho (Cities) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil) will go to the Senate on Tuesday (June 13, 2023) to talk about the project that suspends decrees by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which change the basic sanitation framework. The joint hearing of the Environment, Infrastructure and Regional Development commissions is scheduled for 9 am.

The PDL (Draft Legislative Decree) 98 of 2023already approved by the Chamber and under analysis by the Infrastructure Commission, overturns excerpts from the decrees 11,466 It is 11,467, edited by the government in April. According to the Executive, the texts were necessary to prevent 1,113 municipalities concentrated in the North and Northeast regions from being unable to access federal resources as of April this year.

The PDL suspends excerpts from the decrees that allow the sanitation service provider in operation to include non-formalized provisional contracts or even instruments of a precarious nature in the process of proving economic and financial capacity.

The requirements for the hearing (REQ 43 of 2023 and REQ 25th of 2023) are from senators Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) and Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), respectively.

The hearing will take place in room 3 of the Alexandre Costa ward. The 2 ministers confirmed their presence.

With information from Senate Agency.